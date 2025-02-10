Featured

Minority now inviting us to intimidate them with our mumbers – Dafeamekpor

The Majority Chief Whip, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, has responded to claims of intimidation by the Minority in Parliament, stating that the Minority is now inviting the Majority to flex its numerical strength.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues programme on Sunday February 9, he warned that if the Majority decided to fully exert its influence, the Minority’s presence in Parliament would be rendered ineffective.

Dafeamekpor expressed concern over what he described as taunts and provocative comments from the Minority, despite their recent exit from government after eight years in power

According to him, the Majority has been restrained in its approach, choosing consultation and consensus-building over sheer dominance. However, he cautioned that the Minority’s continued provocations could force the Majority to take a more assertive stance.

“If we want to exert our powers, there will be no need for any one of them to attend Parliament, We command our numbers; we do everything in Parliament without recourse to them. But I don’t think that’s the kind of Parliament Ghanaians want,” Dafeamekpor stated.

He pointed out that despite holding a commanding majority, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) remains committed to engaging the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in parliamentary proceedings.

Nonetheless, he noted that recent comments from the Minority, including references to the Majority as a "micro majority," were attempts to undermine their strength and provoke a reaction.

“If we unleash our powers, they will be thrown into oblivion,” he warned, advising the Minority to refrain from making divisive statements. “They should know that when we are settled, we shall always dominate any matter, any day, from Tuesday to Friday.”

Dafeamekpor stressed that parliamentary deliberations should be focused on delivering policies that benefit Ghanaians rather than engaging in unnecessary political battles.

He assured that the Majority intends to push through welfare policies aimed at improving the well-being of the general populace. “The NDC will use its numbers to roll out far-reaching welfare policies to benefit Ghanaians, and that is what we intend to do,” he noted.

On the issue of allegations that he is a bully in Parliament, Dafeamekpor dismissed such claims, asserting that he has not engaged in any form of intimidation. “They are calling me names, saying I am bullying them. My party people would be grateful if I were truly bullying them, but I am not,” he remarked. “If we truly wanted to bulldoze our way, they would have no place in Parliament.”

Addressing concerns raised by the Minority about the work of the Ad Hoc Committee set up to investigate parliamentary matters, Dafeamekpor criticised the opposition for its inconsistency.

He recalled that the Minority initially resisted the Speaker’s decision to set up the committee, but later changed their stance and are now questioning the committee’s processes, including its choice to hold hearings in private or public.

“This is a Minority that first resisted the Speaker’s decision. They held press conferences saying the Speaker had no power to do what he did. Now, they have changed their tune,” he noted.

He also dismissed allegations that the committee chair, Emmanuel Bedzrah, had conducted himself in a prejudicial manner. However, he encouraged the Minority to raise any concerns when the committee submits its final report.

Dafeamekpor underscored that partisanship is an inherent feature of parliamentary proceedings, and every action in Parliament is influenced by political interests. He argued that just as the Minority pursues its party’s agenda, the Majority also works in the interest of the NPP and the general welfare of Ghanaians.

“In Parliament, everything is done on political lines. If the Minority is conducting itself in a way that benefits the NDC, I also conduct myself to benefit the NPP and the generality of Ghanaians,” he stated.