Minority, not Speaker Bagbin, behind hearing suspension – Committee Chair clarifies

Feb - 06 - 2025

The Chairman of the special committee investigating the recent vetting chaos, Emmanuel Bedzrah, has clarified that the decision to suspend the public hearing was not ordered by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, but rather initiated by the Minority.

On Wednesday, February 5, the committee indefinitely suspended its proceedings. Initially, Mr Bedzrah announced that the suspension was based on directives from the Clerk of Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, who had indicated that the Speaker would provide further guidance.

However, speaking in an interview on Channel One News, Mr Bedzrah provided further clarification, stating that the Minority played a key role in halting the proceedings.

Speaker was unaware

“Let me say that the Speaker was not in the know at all. As a matter of fact, after what happened at the committee sitting, I decided to meet with the Clerk and the two leaders, including the Deputy Speakers, at the Speaker’s lobby," he stated.

According to Mr Bedzrah, when he arrived at the Speaker’s lobby, he was informed that the Speaker had issued a directive regarding the suspension. However, upon contacting the Speaker, he discovered that no such instruction had been given.

“So when I got there, I was told the Speaker had given instruction, so I called the Speaker because the Speaker has travelled, and they all said that they were not able to get in touch with the Speaker on the phone,” he explained.

He continued, “They said they spoke to the Speaker, and the Speaker directed that we should, since they have apologised, hold on to this. And I said no, this is not the instruction I received from the Speaker.

“Everybody heard the Speaker yesterday that the Clerk should continue with its work, so I called the Speaker, and he said he has not given any instruction that we should stop. So in the chaos, we decided that well, we had already suspended, and the way forward is to allow the Speaker to return and give specific instruction.”

Minority’s influence

Mr Bedzrah categorically stated that the Minority orchestrated the decision to halt proceedings.

“Honestly, this whole stoppage came from the Minority side. I can tell you on authority,” he asserted.