May Day: Mahama pledges collaboration with workers for Ghana's progress

Jemima Okang Addae Politics May - 01 - 2024 , 16:26

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has extended solidarity to Ghanaian workers on May Day, expressing his eagerness to collaborate with them in reshaping the country’s trajectory.

In a statement issued on May 1, 2024, Mr. Mahama assured Ghanaian workers of his dedication to working alongside them to address the various challenges confronting the country.

Encouraging workers to maintain hope, he reiterated his confidence in the country’s capacity to overcome its current adversities.

He underscored the significance of collective action in lifting the country out of its present difficulties, mentioning the necessity for unity and cooperation to achieve substantial progress.

Regarding the upcoming December 7 elections, Mr. Mahama viewed it as a crucial opportunity to alter the country’s course.

"The forthcoming elections on December 7 offer us a pivotal opportunity to alter our current trajectory and set a new course. During my first tenure as President, I steered the affairs of this nation through similar challenging times”, he stated.

Reflecting on his previous presidential tenure, he highlighted achievements in navigating similar challenges, including resolving a significant energy crisis, implementing a universal salary structure, and driving transformative infrastructural development.

"We overcame a significant energy crisis, implemented a universal salary structure, spearheaded transformative infrastructural developments, and built a more resilient economy," he added.

Mr. Mahama advocated for workers' support of his 24-hour policy proposal, aimed at revitalising the country and creating job opportunities for the people.

He believed that the policy had the potential to significantly impact employment opportunites and enhance the nation's economic outlook.

Reiterating his commitment to prioritising job creation and economic growth, Mr Mahama stressed on the importance of innovative and forward-thinking strategies in realising these objectives.

He urged workers to embrace his vision for a prosperous Ghana, assuring them that their dedication and hard work would play a pivotal role in driving the nation's advancement.

Drawing from past experiences, Mr. Mahama expressed his readiness to collaborate with workers to start the essential repair work needed for the country's recovery.

"Drawing from this experience, I am prepared to work with you again to commence the vital repair work our country needs after enduring such turbulence. We have achieved progress before, and I am confident we can do so again", he said.

Central to his vision for Ghana's resurgence, he said was the implementation of a 24-hour economy, aimed at fostering sustainable job opportunities and fostering growth and prosperity for all citizens.

"A central element of my vision for Ghana's recovery is the implementation of a 24-hour economy. This initiative is designed to generate sustainable, decent job opportunities and promote growth and prosperity for everyone", he added.

