Mankessim: Chief and pastor arrested in suspected murder case

Two people, the Tufohen of Ekumfi Akwakrom and a self-styled pastor have been arrested in connection with the death and secret burial of a lady at Mankessim in the Central Region.
The chief, Nana Oye and the pastor are currently in police custody.
The body of the lady in her mid twenties was exhumed Tuesday (September 20, 2022) in an uncompleted building at Esikafoambatem at Edumadze, a suburb of Mankessim.
Identified as Georgina Asor-Botchwey, she was said to have gone missing last Wednesday.
This was after she travelled from Yeji to Cape Coast with the intention of attending an admission interview at a nursing school in at Cape Coast.
It was the pastor, who reportedly after his arrest in connection with the case, led police to the spot where she was buried.
Exhumation
Police exhumed the body in an uncompleted building.
The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for autopsy.
The assemblyman for the area, Alex Appiah said he had information that police was in his area to exhume a body from an uncompleted building.
“I can confirm that the body of a lady was exhumed from my area yesterday by the police,” he stated.
Preliminary information gathered by Graphic Online indicates that the pastor had sent the deceased who had come for a visit to a drinking spot owned by Nana Oye also known as Nana Crack to buy her a drink.
According to the source after the drink, Georgina was taken to one of the rooms near the pub also owned by Nana Oye to rest there since she looked tipsy.
The pastor is said to have confessed to the police after which he led the police to the place where the body was buried.
The body was exhumed from the chief’s house where her bag, shoes, and other belongings were also found.
The incident has thrown the residents into a state of shock and fear.
Police investigations are still ongoing.