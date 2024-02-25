Mahama commends Ahmadiyya Community in Ghana

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Feb - 25 - 2024 , 09:38

Former President John Dramani Mahama has commended the Ahmadiyya Community for their invaluable contributions to Ghana's development.

Speaking at the 91st Annual Jalsa Salaana of the Mission at Gomoa Pomadze, Mr Mahama, who is also the flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said "We should continue to promote the values of unity, inclusivity, and progress as a people while acknowledging the challenges we face as a country and resolve to take action to bring change."

In addition, he said, "Instead, we must harness the unity and resilience that defines us as Ghanaians to chart a path towards economic recovery and prosperity."

It was the NDC's leader's view that "As we look towards the future, I urge all of us to recognise and celebrate the invaluable contributions of organisations like the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community."