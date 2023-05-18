LPG elects flag bearer December 15

Samuel Duodu Politics May - 18 - 2023 , 11:45

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has set December 15, 2023, to elect the party’s flag bearer for the 2024 general election.

This is in accordance with the constitution of the party which states that when the party is in opposition it will elect its flag bearer a year before the general election.

The General Secretary of the party, Jerry Owusu Appauh, disclosed this in an interview with the Daily Graphic.

With regards to flag bearer aspirants, the LPG general secretary explained that persons interested must be members of LPG and in good standing and also satisfy the 1992 Constitution’s requirement for a President.

Visibility

Ahead of the party’s presidential primary, the Daily Graphic has spotted the posters of the 2020 Presidential candidate and founder of the party, Kofi Akpaloo, in the median on the street from Kasoa to Mallam and the Obasanjo Highway (Dzorwulu) in Accra, among other places.

Mr Appauh explained that the poster was for the visibility campaign embarked on by the party towards winning the 2024 general election.

He stated that until the presidential primary was held for a new candidate to be elected as the flag bearer of the party, Mr Akpaloo remained the leader of the party, adding that the party, apart from the posters, also had other branded materials intended to market it for electoral victory in 2024.

Reorganisation

Mr Appauh said the party last year embarked on its reorganisation exercise, which led to the elections of the constituency and regional executives of the party across the country in readiness for the 2024 elections.

Parliamentary

The general secretary said the filing of nominations for the party’s parliamentary candidates began on Monday, May 15, and was expected to close on July 31, 2023.

Mr Appauh said the nomination forms could be obtained from the General’s Secretary’s Office.

Asked why the party was not decentralising the purchase of the forms, Mr Appauh explained that it was to avoid duplication of the forms.

He said the filing fee for the parliamentary candidates of the party was GH¢2, 000 and the form was going for GH¢500.

Qualification

To qualify to become a parliamentary candidate aspirant of the party, Mr Appauh said a person must first satisfy the 1992 Constitution’s requirements for Members of Parliament (MPs).

He added that the individual must also be a paid-up member of the party in good standing and must not be a dual citizen or owe allegiance to any other country aside from Ghana.

Mr Appauh said the party was determined to field parliamentary candidates for all the 275 constituencies in the country for the 2024 general election.

He said the party was on course with its preparations towards the 2024 general election and called on Ghanaians to vote for the party to form the next government in 2025 to implement its human-centred, industrialisation and sound economic policies for the country.