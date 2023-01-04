Lower Manya Krobo: NDC Women’s Organiser supports widows

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women’s Organiser for Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, Kekeli Adanuvor, has donated some items to over 150 widows in her constituency.
The items included some bags of rice, cartons of frozen chicken and assorted drinks.
Speaking during the presentation on December 30, 2022, Ms Adanuvor explained that the gesture formed part of her commitment to ensuring that the marginalised in the constituency experienced the joy of the festive season despite the economic challenges plaguing the country.
“My target is elderly women who need help but have been neglected by society. I’m overwhelmed by their reception so far,” she said.
She disclosed that her office will soon roll out a loan disbursement scheme for female entrepreneurs to boost their businesses and help them stay afloat in these crisis moments.
“We are going to give soft loans to market women and give them some grace period to repay the loan. They can also apply for more when they are able to repay on time. Again, we will also train more in entrepreneurship like hairdressing, soap making and beads making”, she added.
Appreciation
For his part, the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency Chairman of the NDC, John Mantey who expressed appreciation explained that the gesture has brought hope to widows in the constituency.
“I am highly grateful to Kekeli for this timely donation, it will help cushion them in this economic hardship,” he added.