’Listen to your voice’ - Rawlings to NDC delegates (2)

Former President Jerry John Rawlings,
founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on delegates to the Party’s Ninth National Delegate Congress to listen to themselves (listen to their inner voice) before casting their voices .
The former President said: “I can imagine how we would wish for the spirit of the old days. Is it possible to bring it back? I hope so. But that can only happen if we cultivate the habit of listening to ourselves.”
“I want to make an appeal that we listen to ourselves! We listen to ourselves!”
The Congress, being held under the theme: “Together We Win Election 2020”, would elect National Officers to steer the Party’s affairs for the next four years.
In attendance were former President John Dramani Mahama, former Speaker of Parliament
Mr Edward Doe Adjaho, Mr Alban Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, NDC Minority Leader in Parliament and NDC Presidential hopefuls.
GNA
