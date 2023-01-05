Limit govt on how much taxation to impose on citizens - Lawyer

Ghana should institute a legislation that would put a limit on the taxation the government can impose, a lawyer, David Ofosu-Dorte, has advocated.
He said the current taxation system of the country was structured against tax payers and if care was not taken the government would stifle businesses and tax payers with burdensome taxes.
Mr Ofosu-Dorte, who is the Chairman of AB & David Africa, a pan African law, was speaking at 2023 Constitutional Day Lecture organised by the OneGhana Movement, a civil society organisation and the University of Professional Studies , Accra (UPSA) Law School