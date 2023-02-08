Let’s halt galamsey operations - Dr Lartey

The leader of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Dr Henry Herbert Lartey, has described illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, as a national disaster which should be halted immediately.
The menace, he said, has caused destruction to water bodies and the environment of the country.
Expressing concern about the menace, he said the present generation is not only duty bound to protect the heritage of our forefathers, but should also be responsible for reclaiming all destroyed lands.
This, he noted, will prevent the future generation from castigating us as a greedy and selfish generation.
“The menace is shameful, painful and a national disaster, which should be brought to an immediate halt. Destroying our environment, which is a heritage from our forefathers, for the sake of amassing wealth through gold ore should never be entertained.
It is for this reason that all those involved, irrespective of their status, party affiliations and ethnic group, should be arrested and prosecuted to prove that we are prepared to protect our national heritage,” Dr Lartey told the Daily Graphic in an exclusive interview as part of his New Year message to Ghanaians.
Security Agencies
Wondering why the military and police personnel entrusted to halt the operations of galamsey have failed to do so, Dr Lartey said it was time the security agencies combined their forces to uproot the menace of galamsey operations from all parts of Ghana.
“What saddens me is that we have proficient military and efficient police personnel across the country.
However, in spite of the numerous task forces established to uproot the galamsey menace since 2013, they have not been successful so far.
It, is, therefore, time for all the security agencies to combine their forces to uproot this illegal mining before it totally explodes to destroy all our environment and water bodies,” Dr Lartey said “Our service personnel should have the will power to stop galamsey operations because they have been provided with the means to combat all forms of aggression, including galamsey operations, in all parts of Ghana.”
He also implored Ghanaians to have a common voice to support the security agencies to bring all forms of galamsey operations to a halt, adding that the impunity with which a section of Ghanaians and foreigners have been creating wealth at the expense of our natural resources should no more be entertained.
“We should not allow the selfish interest of few individuals to hold the entire nation to ransom. What is the importance of creating wealth for yourselves at the expense of our national heritage and our health,” he questioned.
“The government should not only place a total ban on the operations of all forms of mining at 300 metres along all water bodies, but should also ensure that all those who indulge in mining reclaim the land for future use. Without that, we are doomed forever,” he said.