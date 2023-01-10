Lack of discipline, honesty affecting devt — Dzogbenuku

The 2020 presidential candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Brigitte Dzogbenuku, has said one of the banes of the country is the lack of values such as discipline, honesty and responsibility.
According to her, people in the country rather gave credence to wealth without carefully regarding how one made it.
That, she said, was one of the factors that hindered the development of the country.
“We are not committed to Ghana. We are committed to how much we can make to extend our political parties,” she said.
She, therefore, urged the public and leadership to adopt selfless values geared at collectively building the country and moving it forward.
Ms Dzogbenuku was speaking at the 2023 Constitutional Day Public Lecture delivered by David Ofosu-Dorte last Thursday.
Lecture
The 2023 Constitutional Day Public Lecture was organised by OneGhanaMovement, a pressure group, in collaboration with the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School
It was on the theme: “The 1992 Constitution- A fundamental Law for our Prosperity or a Well-Crafted Guide for our Economic Doom.”
The lecture was attended by notable personalities such as a former Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, a statesman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, and a former Deputy Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine.
Doom
Delivering a lecture, Mr Ofosu Dorte said political parties had a duty to galvanise the people and contribute ideas in ensuring the economic prosperity of the country.
Instead, he said the only time political parties agree was when the agenda was to disunite the people, a situation which, he said, had contributed to the economic problems facing the country.
“A clear example is the recent referendum to create new regions. Almost all the political parties agreed with the move. They are more united in disuniting people,” he said.
Mr Ofosu-Dorte, who is the Executive Chairman of AB & David law firm, therefore, called on political parties to promote national issues that would be of benefit to all instead of becoming avenues for disunity
Election
Again, he said the country political system had turned elections into an expensive venture that undoubtedly drained the economy.
That, he blamed on factors of continuous expansion of districts, constituencies, regions which, he said, added unnecessary cost to elections.
“Our elections are very expensive. We spend an average of $200 million on every election,” he said.