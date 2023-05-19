Kumawu by-election: PPP declares support for Kwaku Duah

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has declared its support for one of the independent candidates in the Kumawu Constituency by-election in the Ashanti Region, Kwaku Duah.

The party has, therefore, urged all eligible voters and party members in Kumawu to disregard any form of intimidation, threats and manipulations and come out massively to vote for Mr Duah, who is number three on the ballot paper.

The PPP, in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu, pledging the support of the party to Mr Duah, described him (Duah) as the only known credible independent parliamentary candidate in the impending by-election, slated for Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Independent voice

“The party believes Ghana needs an independent voice in parliament to stand on behalf of Ghanaians and Kwaku Duah is the only credible, competent and very good leader since 2020, to lead the people of Kumawu in Parliament,” the statement said.

“We appeal to the people of Kumawu to use this opportunity to send the right message to the nation by voting for change in this by-election for the well-being of the constituency,” it concluded.

Mr Duah contested the 2020 parliamentary election as an independent candidate.

He polled 11,698 votes representing 40 per cent as against the late Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Philip Basoah, who was also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the 2020 general election votes of 14,960 representing 51.1 per cent.

Recall

The by-election in Kumawu was necessitated by the demise of Mr Basoah.