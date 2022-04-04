Kojo Bonsu pays courtesy call on Ya-Na Abukari II

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr Kojo Bonsu has paid a courtesy call on Ya-Na Abukari II, the Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom as part of his ongoing national tour.
Mr Bonsu used the opportunity to inform the traditional leader about his intention to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership for the 2024 election.
A statement issued by the Office of Mr Bonsu said The Ya-Na in a welcome address at the Gbewaa Palace said the Ya-Na granted his blessing to his "quest to lead the NDC" as flagbearer in 2024.
"The Ya-Na stated that this country needs bold and fearless leaders like Kojo Bonsu to turn the fortunes of this nation," the statement said.
"His Majesty Ya-Na Abukari II disclosed that he will always remember the former Mayor in his prayers and requested that Mr Bonsu should always have the people of the north at heart and Ghana as a whole for transformational development.
Other Northern Chiefs who also commended Mr Bonsu for his bold initiative included Guma-Naa Fuseini Nayi, Gukpe-Naa Abdulai Alhassan Abdulai and Sagnari-Naa Yakubu Abdulai.
The Ya-Na presented some tubers of yams, guinea fowls and other customary gifts to Mr Bonsu as a sign of appreciation and love from the Dagbon King.
Mr Bonsu reminded his royal hosts that he spent most of his early years in the Northern Region as he attended Tamale Secondary school for his secondary education, so he has always viewed the north as his second home.
He said his main aim was to unite all NDC members and galvanize support from non-NDC members to help bring power back to the umbrella party and change the fortunes of Ghana to the benefit of all Ghanaians.
He said "Ghana needs an able and listening leader to keep our democracy relevant, as many are dangerously losing hope in our journey. For many voters especially the youth our democracy is proving to be a failed experiment and yet as much as they may have reason to believe so, we must quickly prove this to be wrong with the best of our development initiatives and leadership style to speak for us where words will no longer be assuring."
He continued, "There is a lot of team building and reconciliation work required to bind all the natural differences of opinion that will arise from a party that has been in opposition for six years. If given the go-ahead to lead as flag bearer, I intend to bring all the rank and file together in one victory focused mode to ensure we deliver the change that the majority of Ghanaians and not only NDC supporters are sincerely looking for."