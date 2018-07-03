Graphic Online

Ken Agyapong faces Privileges Committee of Parliament today

Author: Musah Yahaya Jafaru
All eyes will be on Parliament today as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, slugs it out with the Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, at the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

The sitting is to determine whether Mr Agyapong can be held in contempt of Parliament for his alleged contemptuous remarks against Parliament and the Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

Alhaji Muntaka had already appeared before the committee and presented an audio and video in which Mr Agyapong purportedly referred to the House as a cheap and useless assembly.

He said Mr Agyapong had stated in the audio and video that: “If this House were not useless, they would not have the likes of Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as its leader."

So today’s sitting is for Mr Agyapong to cross-examine Alhaji Muntaka on the evidence he had provided to the committee.

Public hearing


A statement issued by the acting Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Ms Kate Addo, said: "The Committee of Privileges is scheduled to hold a public hearing of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, on the alleged breach of privilege and contemptuous conduct."

It said Mr Agyapong was referred to the committee "over his purported utterances against Parliament and the Majority Leader, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu."

According to the statement, the committee was expected to report its findings and recommendations to the plenary session of Parliament after the hearing for necessary actions and follow-up.

