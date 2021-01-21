Kejetia NPP group commends Prez Akufo-Addo for maintaining Chief of Staff

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kejetia Market Support Group in Kumasi has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for maintaining Ghana's first-ever female Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare in his second-term.
The group, which last month urged the President to maintain Mrs Opare because it would encourage more women into party politics and boost affirmative action said they were ecstatic about her appointment.
At a convocation in Kejetia to celebrate the "victory" as well as to thank the President, the Chairman of the NPP Kejetia Market Support Group, Mr John Sarpong, commended president Akufo-Addo for "for being a listening leader."
"It makes a lot of sense for the president to maintain her against the background that the Ashanti region alone gave him more than 1.7 million votes to be re-elected," he said.
Mr Sarpong said the former Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency was a pillar in the party and a woman whom many female budding political talents look up to saying, "it will attract more women into the party."
"A transformational leader by all standards, we believe her reappointment will do a lot of good for the party and for the regional caucus," he said.
While commending the president, the leader of the support group also appealed to the president to rally support for Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, to become the next flagbearer of the party for the 2024 Presidential election.
Kayaye
The President of the Kayaye Association of Ghana, Hajia Adiza, said the re-election of the Chief of Staff has given a lot of hope and reason for the underprivileged Kayaye to continue to vote for the party since she has been very supportive in that regard.
"It is our hope that madam Frema Osei Opare will continue to assist us and will not overlook our cry," she said.
Hajia Hadiza, also backed the call for Dr Alhaji Bawumia become the next flagbearer of the NPP.