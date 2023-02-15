Civil servant in Veep’s office wrote ‘unauthorised’ letter on ‘Ramadan rice’

The letter James Keck Osei, a civil servant at the Office of the Vice President wrote to the Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) seeking assistance in clearing 15 containers of rice was “unauthorised.”
Among others, the letter “falsely” conveyed that the Office needed the containers of rice for the Ramadan festivities.
This was contained in a response from the Office of the Vice President for n reaction to media reports on James Keck Osei, who is a civil servant at the office and being investigated by the Special Prosecutor in relation to the said letter.
- On 27th April 2022, Mr. James Keck Osei addressed an unauthorized letter to the Commissioner General of GRA seeking assistance in clearing fifteen containers of rice.
- The Ghana Revenue Authority did not comply with Mr. Keck Osei's letter but rather informed him that there was another claimant to the rice. On receipt of this information, Mr. James Keck Osei wrote another letter on 5th July 2022, to withdraw his letter of 27th April 2022. In this second letter, Mr. Osei stated that the Commissioner should cancel any prior action taken based on his previous letter.
- In September 2022, it came to the attention of the Office of the Vice President that Mr.
James Keck Osei has been invited to the Office of the Special Prosecutor to assist in an investigation related to rice importation.
- The Office of the Vice President was satisfied with the decision by the Special Prosecutor to continue with its investigation into the matter, resulting in a decision announced on Friday, 10th February 2023, that Mr. Osei has been arraigned to appear before court on Monday, 13th February 2023.
- Pursuant to the announcement by the Special Prosecutor, the Chief Director at the Office of the President has begun investigating the matter in accordance with the civil service procedures, rules and regulations and where a breach is established in respect of Civil Service rules and regulations, the service shall apply the necessary sanctions.
- It is ONLY the Secretary to the Vice President who is mandated to write letters on behalf of the Office of the Vice President and Mr. Osei did not have any such authority.
