I’ve experience to ‘break the 8’ - Kyerematen to NPP delegates

Daily Graphic Politics May - 02 - 2023 , 07:33

One of the flag bearer hopefuls of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has said he has the political experience to win the 2024 presidential election for the party and urged the delegates to give him the nod.

He said all that the NPP needed was an experienced and a mature leader to "break the 8” adding he was that individual for the 2024 election.

Health walk

Mr Kyerematen said this last Saturday during a health walk dubbed: "Aduro Wo So (its your turn)," in Accra.

It was attended by hundreds of party members and sympathisers clad in NPP T-shirts and other paraphernalia.

The health walk was characterised by singing and dancing, with some party members displaying placards with inscriptions such as "Father for all.”

‘‘Ghana's Hope,” Jobs for the people, “Cash for the people,” “Industrial titan,” “Mr job 4 the youth,” and “the true unifier.”

The health walk started from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to Mantse Agbona at James Town, Accra.

A group of old students of Adisadel College, (the school Mr kyerematen attended) — the "Santacluasians for Alan" — endorsed Mr Kyerematen's candidature during the walk.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, said Mr Kyerematen had been a long serving member of the NPP and that just as President Nana Addo Dankwa

Akufo-Addo was endorsed when the party felt it was his turn, same must be done to Mr Kyerematen because "it is his turn to lead the party.”

He said Mr Kyerematen’s competence had been proven over time through his initiatives in the area of industrialisation and that he had contributed greatly to the growth of the party and past governments.

"The competency of Alan is not in doubt.

He has done so much even from President Kufuor's time when he played a major role in the President's Special Initiatives.”

An old student of Adisadel College 1997 year group and Coordinator of the "Santacluasians for Alan" group, Alfred Mensah-Onumah, touted Mr Kyerematen as an industrial genius who, when given the nod, would cause an industrial revolution in the country.

"Alan has the know-how and stands tall when it comes to industrialisation, especially adding value to our raw materials.

He played a major role in AfCFTA and even helping in making Ghana become its headquarters.

Alan also successfully spearheaded government's 1D1F programme as a minister."

"We believe it is his time and, therefore, we appeal to all delegates to vote him as the flagbearer.

“Once that is done, they can be assured that they will win the general election," he said.