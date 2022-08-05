Inculcate spirit of patriotism - NPP urges as country celebrates Founders’ Day

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appealed to Ghanaians to inculcate the spirit of patriotism and support the efforts of the government to revive the country’s economy following the devastating impact of the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukrainian war on the global economy.
The party also urged all Ghanaians to emulate particularly the selfless patriotism of members of the Big Six, who suffered imprisonment, persecution, and harassment in their quest for a free and independent country.
Sacrifice
A statement issued and signed by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua to commemorate this year’s Founders’ Day celebration that fell yesterday (Thursday, August 4, 2022) further urged Ghanaians to emulate the example of the founding fathers of the country who sacrificed their lives to make the country a better place for the current and future generations.
“If we can boldly call ourselves Ghanaians; if we can vote and choose for ourselves the leaders we want, then we should know that others sacrificed for the freedom we enjoy today. The onus, therefore, lies on us, to make sacrifices in making our country a better place for future generations and ourselves”, it said.
Celebrating our forebears
“As the country marks another Founders’ Day anniversary, the NPP would like to, first, celebrate members of the Aborigines Rights Protection Society and the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), whose pioneering activism against colonial rule laid the foundation for the country’s long journey to independence,” the statement said.
“The selfless advocacy of J.E. Casely Hayford, Dr J. B. Danquah, Paa Grant, Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey, Edward Akufo-Addo, William Ofori Atta, Ako Adjei, Kwame Nkrumah and several others, culminated in the attainment of independence on March 6, 1957”, it observed.
“August 4 is indeed the most historic day in our struggle for nationhood. This day did not only witness the birth of the famous Aborigines’ Right Protection Society, an important milestone in our march for nationhood and self-determination, but was also the day that the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), the first political movement in the country was founded. This political movement set the stage for our struggle for independence,” the statement said.
The party used the occasion to wish all Ghanaians a happy Founders’ Day celebration and asked God for His blessings on “our homeland Ghana and make our Nation greater and stronger”.