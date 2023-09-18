I’II work to realise vision of founding fathers — Dr Akoto

Timothy Gobah Politics Sep - 18 - 2023 , 05:31

A flag bearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has said his conviction to lead the NPP in the 2024 general election is not motivated by the pride of his heritage in the United Party (UP) tradition and hence, the sense of entitlement to lead the party in the current leadership race.

Instead, it has engendered his life-long commitment to work tirelessly to realise the vision of the founding fathers of the party.

Dr Akoto, said this when he addressed journalists in Accra, over his preparedness for the NPP National Delegates Conference scheduled for November 4, 2024.

He said as the son of Baffour Akoto, founder and leader of the National Liberation Movement (NLM), an offshoot of NPP, he belongs to a generation of party members who trace their roots right to the very birth of the UP tradition but that did not bestow on him any sense of entitlement in the current NPP leadership race, rather, his zeal to realise the dream of the founders of the party was his biggest dream and motivation.

Economic hardship

Motivated by the dream of the founding fathers of the UP tradition, the former two-term Member of Parliament for Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, gave the assurance of working tirelessly to ensure that he won the mandate of the delegates of the party, and subsequently, as President of the Republic of Ghana, to turn around the fortunes of the country through pragmatic policies and programmes with Agriculture as the bedrock, and uplift the people from the economic hardships they were going through.

To this effect, he has urged members of his campaign team in all the Electoral Areas and constituencies in the country to work diligently to ensure that all delegates voted massively for him (number 3 on the ballot box) to lead the charge for an emphatic victory in the December 2024 Presidential election.

Victory

“I know the battle ahead is not going to be easy, but with determination and blessings from the Almighty, victory will be ours,” he assured.

Dr Akoto, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, placed 4th in the Special Delegates Conference held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, surprising many political pundits and pollsters.

He is expected to intensify his campaign in the coming weeks as he re-strategises ahead of the NPP presidential primary ‘showdown’.

More than 210,000 party delegates are expected to exercise their franchise in the much-publicised election.