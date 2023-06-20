If Prez Akufo-Addo cannot govern Ghana with 40 ministers, he should step down - Prof Bokpin

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jun - 20 - 2023 , 09:17

Renowned economic professor, Professor Godfred Alufar Bokpin says if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot govern Ghana with 40 ministers of state as the country is going through economic challenges, then he should step down.

He was speaking at the #GraphicBusinessStanbicBankBreakfastMeeting in Accra on Tuesday morning.

He was discussing the need for the government to discontinue living large.

Another panelist, the Executive Director at the Africa Centre for Energy Policy, Benjamin Boakye on his part said government cannot delay accountability in this "very harsh economic times.

more to follow...

Watch the video below