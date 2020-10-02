I hope Akufo-Addo hands over peaceful Ghana in 2020 – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says he is hopeful President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will hand over a peaceful Ghana in 2021.
In a Facebook post on Monday morning [December 16, 2019], the former President said: ”At the Grand Durbar to climax the Mafi Hogbetsotso Festival at Adidome on Saturday, I thanked the chiefs and people for their continuous support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since 1992."
“I was also hopeful that, just as President Rawlings handed over a peaceful country to President Kufour and he did same by handing over a peaceful country to President Atta Mills; I took over and handed over a peaceful country to President Akufo-Addo, he will hand over a peaceful country in January 2021”.
Mr Mahama in October 2019 said he was on a mission to rescue Ghana from the abysmal performance of the Akufo-Addo government.
“I think that Ghanaians are more discerning now…after what we’ve all gone through, any politician who comes dangling promises before you, you’ll look at him twice…or, if any politician comes to you and says, Try me’, you’ll turn and run away,” the former said during a meeting with party members in London.
“And, so, times are not easy but we want to give our people hope, we’re on a rescue mission: to rescue the fate of our people in their democracy and we are starting that with the manifesto we’ll present; it’ll be a very practical manifesto that incorporates their concerns and we’ll work together and communicate to Ghanaians every step of the way, the implementation of that manifesto.
“It will be a realistic manifesto to turn things around and start laying the foundation for the transformation of our country’s economy”, Mr Mahama added.