I have served Ghana in honesty – Ken Ofori-Atta

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has concluded his defence against a motion of censure seeking to remove him with an assurance that he has served the country with honesty.
Contrary to the petition supporting the motion, Mr Ofori-Atta said his utmost concern has been how to use good policies to alleviate the sufferings of Ghanaians and thus wondered why the Minority in Parliament would seek ruin his reputation.
He said the censure motion and the grounds for it attacked his person, character and integritybut said he has faith in God to see him through.
In an emotionally charged closing remark that was interspersed with his usual Bible quotes and philosophical sayings, the Finance Minister said the process was traumatic for him and his family.
He said it was even more disturbing for the staff of the ministry, given that it coincided with the removal of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.
He also commended the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, for the opportunity to be heard and the Co-Chairs of the Adhoc Committee, K. T. Hammond and Dr Dominic Ayine.
He stressed that the motion to remove him through a censure was baseless as he had not done anything wrong.
“I have provided direct responses to the grounds of the motion.
“Let me reiterate that I have not broken any law in the funding of the cathedral,” he said but emphasised that the rate of return of the project made it one worth investing in.
He said he was also always honest and transparent with fiscal reporting noting that: “My tenure has seen the most transparent reporting in public finances.”