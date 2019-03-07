fbpx

Why Peace Council chair is not expecting an apology from Ofosu Ampofo

BY: graphic.com.gh
The Chairman of the National Peace Council, Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante says he is not expecting an apology from the Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

Last week, an audio recording with a voice alleged to be Mr Ampofo's which called for an attack on Prof Asante as well as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Adukwei Mensa came out.

Reacting to the developments during an interview on Accra-based radio station, Starr FM Thursday, Prof Asante explained that since the NDC chair has denied ownership of the voice on the tape, he does not expect any apology from him.

He added that he will forgive Mr Ofosu Ampofo if it is established that claims on the leaked tape were really from him.

 “Why would Ofosu Ampofo call to apologise to me when it has not been confirmed that he said whatever is on the tape…what I mentioned is that if indeed he said what he said, I forgive him. I don’t need him to call me to apologize,” he said.

Prof. Asante added that he has “received bashing from both parties before and so he is not worried hearing such comments.”