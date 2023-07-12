Horace Ekow Ewusi's candidacy gains strong support in Cape Coast North Constituency

Former Central Regional Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Horace Ekow Ewusi, has received a significant boost in his campaign to become the party's parliamentary candidate in the Cape Coast North Constituency.

On July 11, 2023, market women, tradesmen, and tricycle drivers demonstrated their support by obtaining nomination forms for Ewusi, who plans to contest the seat.

The endorsement follows the NPP's announcement of opening nominations in orphan constituencies, where the party currently lacks sitting Members of Parliament. Accompanied by numerous delegates and residents of the Cape Coast North constituency, the supporters gathered at the party secretariat to present a cheque of GH¢3,000.00 to cover the cost of the nomination forms.

The funds were collectively raised from their sales, with the market women highlighting Ewusi's extensive contributions to the Abura market community as the driving force behind their support for his parliamentary aspirations. Subsequently, they visited the aspirant's residence to formally present the nomination forms, assuring him of their unwavering backing.

Expressing his gratitude for the endorsement, Mr. Ekow Ewusi pledged to work diligently to earn the trust and support of the people of Cape Coast North. He assured his supporters that he would not disappoint them, emphasizing his determination to meet and exceed their expectations.

"I am incredibly grateful for the nomination forms you purchased for me with your own money. I promise that I will never let you down, but rather work tirelessly to achieve your expectations," Mr. Ekow Ewusi affirmed. "I can assure you that come December 7, 2024, I will present to you the parliamentary victory seat," he added confidently.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) officially opened nominations for parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, with the process scheduled to conclude on Thursday, August 10, 2023. This initiative aims to fill the vacant parliamentary seats within the party and strengthen representation in constituencies where the NPP currently lacks a presence.