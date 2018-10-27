Hannah Bissiw and Opare Addo are new NDC women's and youth organisers

Former Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Hannah Bissiw, has been elected as the National Women’s Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)
.
Other contenders Hajia Tawa Zakari and Margaret Chiravira managed to get 16 and 11 votes respectively.
Two other persons who were elected as deputy women’s organizers were Maame Efua Sekyi Addo, 271 votes and Abigail Elorm 249 votes.
The voting, which was held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Feteh in the Central Region, also saw the election of former Municipal Chief Executive of Akuapem North, George Opare Addo, as the National Youth Organiser of the NDC.
Mr. Opare Addo successfully defeated two other contenders, Yaw Brogya Gyemfi and Wonder Madillo with 523 votes as against their 396 and 74 votes respectively.
Edem Agbana, 396 votes
The NDC will elect its national executives in November 2018, as well as its flagbearer in
Winners and votes obtained
Opare Addo – National Youth Organiser – 523
Edem Agbana – Deputy National Youth Organiser 396
Ruth Dela – Deputy National Youth
Hannah Bissiw – National Women’s Organiser – 446
Maame Efua Sekyi Addo – Deputy National women’s
Abigail Elorm – Deputy National women’s