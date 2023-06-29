Gyakye Quayson to be sworn in as MP for Assin North today

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics Jun - 29 - 2023 , 09:46

James Gyakye Quayson will be sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Assin North today.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin made this known this morning.

Parliament is resuming sitting today, following the abrupt end of proceedings last Tuesday.

This was due to the lack of quorum required for a parliamentary business to go on, as Members of Parliament (MPs) on both the Majority and Minority sides travelled to the Assin North Constituency in the Central Region to join the campaign for the by-election.

Gyakye Quayson will be in court this morning for his criminal trial after which he will go to Parliament for the swearing in.

The Speaker was speaking during a visit to Graphic to meet with management and the editorial staff.

The Speaker’s working visit to Graphic was to interact with management and staff at the editorial department.

This is aligned with the Speaker’s desire to strengthen Parliament-Media Relations.

It is the first official visit of the Speaker to a media organization since he was elected Speaker of Parliament.

He was accompanied by some staff from his office.



