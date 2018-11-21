Greater Accra Regional Peace Council Board inaugurated

A thirteen-member Greater Accra Regional Peace Council Board has been inaugurated in Accra to work towards sustainable peace in the region.
The Council is made up of representatives of various institutions, including the Catholic Bishop’s Conference, Christian Council, Ahamadiyya Mission, Regional Coordinating Council, Regional House of Chiefs and practitioners of African Traditional Religion.
Inaugurating the board yesterday, a Deputy Minister for the Interior, Mr Henry Quartey, emphasised that the Council, “is non-partisan and should be respected as such.”
He said the role of the Regional Peace Council included offering advice to the Regional Coordinating Council and the Regional Security Council in matters relating to conflict prevention, management, resolution and building sustainable peace in the region.
“The Council must be ready at all times to play its role of ensuring the safety and peace of the region.
It must also endeavour to address issues that could derail the progress of the region,’ he said.
Mandatory role
The Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ms Elizabeth Sackey, said the ministry was ready to assist the council to perform its mandatory role which included the mediation in conflicts.
She said the council must be ready to engage in public education and create awareness of conflict indicators within the region and make recommendations to the Regional Coordinating Council and Regional Security Council on how to improve the situation.
“You must also facilitate the organisation of activities that build friendship, promote trust, tolerance, goodwill and reconciliation between communities,” Ms Sackey added.
The Executive Director of West Africa Network for Peace building (WANEP), Dr Sam G. Doe, said the institution was ready to form a strong partnership with the Peace Council to ensure that the country received all the needed support towards achieving its development goals.
