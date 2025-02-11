Next article: Over GH¢60 billion in stolen funds may never be recovered – Domelevo

Government justifies decision to drop high-profile court cases

Gertrude Ankah Politics Feb - 11 - 2025 , 11:50 3 minutes read

The government has defended its decision to discontinue several politically sensitive court cases, following criticism from a section of the public.

According to the Minister of State for Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the cases lacked merit and were driven by political motivations rather than concrete evidence.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Newsnight on Monday, February 10, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu questioned the fairness of prosecuting opposition figures while failing to take legal action against perpetrators of political violence linked to the ruling administration

“I have always maintained that what justification existed for prosecuting Ofosu Ampofo and leaving out the state-sponsored terrorists who engaged in the mayhem at the Ayawaso West by-election?” he asked.

He said referencing the case of Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who faced trial over an alleged leaked tape discussing responses to political violence. He added that individuals linked to violent incidents, such as those at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, had not been prosecuted despite recommendations by a Commission of Inquiry.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu also accused the previous administration of targeting political opponents, stating, “The government refused to act on those recommendations. Rather, it chose to go after the chairman of the opposition party. This was clearly a travesty of justice.”

He underscored the need to differentiate between politically motivated prosecutions and cases based on substantial evidence.

Attorney General to address public concerns

Responding to the backlash, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu assured the public that the Attorney General would hold a press briefing in the coming days to explain the rationale behind the discontinuation of the cases and reaffirm the government’s commitment to justice.

List of seven high-profile cases discontinued;

1.BoG acting Governor Johnson Asiamah Cleared

Charges against former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana who is now the BoG boss, Johnson Asiamah, linked to the collapse of UniBank and UT Bank, were withdrawn.

2. Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa case dropped

The government discontinued its appeal at the Supreme Court in the case involving Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and businessman Richard Jakpa.

3. COCOBOD Case – Opuni and Agongo Freed

Charges against former COCOBOD CEO Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo, accused of causing GH¢271 million in financial losses through the Lithovit foliar fertilizer scandal, were dropped.

4. SSNIT Case – Ex-Director General and Others Cleared

The Attorney General withdrew charges against former Social Security and National Insurance Trust (S SNIT) Director-General Dr. Ernest Thompson and three others accused of financial mismanagement.

5. Saglemi Housing Project – Charges against Collins Dauda dropped

Former Minister for Works and Housing Collins Dauda and four others had their financial misconduct charges dismissed through a nolle prosequi filing.

6. Democracy Hub protesters – No charges for Barker-Vormawor & Ama Governor

Activists Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Ama Governor, and others had their case dismissed, reigniting debates on protest rights and political suppression.

7.Leaked Tape Case – Ofosu Ampofo cleared

Former NDC Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Communications Officer Anthony Kwaku Boahen were cleared of charges related to an alleged leaked recording discussing political violence.

The decision to drop these cases has sparked widespread debate, with critics questioning the government’s commitment to accountability, while officials insist the move was necessary to prevent political persecution.

