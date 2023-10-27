Prof. Opoku-Agyemang calls for support to flood victims

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Oct - 27 - 2023 , 06:55

The running mate of former President John Mahama in the 2020 general election, Professor Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, has appealed to institutions and ordinary citizens to contribute towards the relief of the victims of the Akosombo and Kpong dams spillage.

She said that the man-made disaster had brought untold hardships and inhuman conditions to the affected people in the riverine areas.

“This is the time for all Ghanaians to exhibit their proverbial hospitality and love towards one another considering the dire conditions of the affected people who have lost not just property and homes but their complete livelihoods,” she stressed.

Visit

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who is a former Minister of Education, made the appeal during a visit to the affected areas where she rode on a boat to share in the grief of the victims.

She assisted the flood victims with quantities of assorted items, including tubers of yam, plantains, bread, mosquito nets, corn dough, bottled and sachet water, bags of rice, gari and soft drinks.

She was met on arrival by the NDC Members of Parliament (MP) of the affected constituencies where she visited.

They are the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; the MP for South Tongu, Kobena Woyome; and the North Dayi MP, Joycelyn Tetteh.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stressed that the continuous spillage by the Volta River Authority (VRA) had plunged the lives of residents, especially in the North, Central and South Tongu constituencies, into disarray, with their houses, homes, schools, farms and health centres submerged in water.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who is also the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, used the opportunity to interact with traditional authorities, opinion leaders and NDC officials and members in the three constituencies.

They expressed their appreciation to her for her kind words of assurance and practical support to the victims which exemplified her dedication and concern as a mother for the welfare of people.