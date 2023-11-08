Majority caucus pledges GH¢30, 000 support to Ada flood victims

Daniel Kenu and Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Nov - 08 - 2023 , 06:30

The Majority caucus in Parliament has pledged GH¢30,000 to support flood victims in the Ada Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

The Deputy Majority Leader and New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu in the Central Region, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, made the pledge on behalf of his colleagues.

This was after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada, Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, gave worrying accounts of how schoolchildren affected by the spillage in her constituency were relying on polluted water for survival.

The pledge by the Majority followed contributions by MPs of both sides of the House after Ms Cudjoe-Ghansah had made a statement on the floor of the House about the plight of the flood victims in her constituency.

Fears

Ms Cudjoe, who is also the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip, expressed fears that there could be an acute diarrheal infection or cholera in the area if care was not taken.

She appealed for the provision of safe water to prevent the transmission of cholera and other waterborne diseases.

Support

Aside from the pledge by the Majority, Mr Afenyo-Markin personally pledged unspecified bags of rice for distribution to the affected people in Ada.

In addition, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, urged both the Majority and Minority caucuses to donate 100,000 bags each of potable water to avoid the outbreak of water borne diseases in the area.

About Ada

Ada was one of the towns affected by the recent spillage of the two dams which also included Mepe, Battor Dugame, Aveyime-Battor and Kpomkpo.

Ada is an area in the Dangme East District that is in the eastern part of the Greater Accra Region in the southeast of Ghana.

It is comprised principally of the towns of Ada Foah, Big Ada and Ada Kasseh.