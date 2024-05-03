Youth group commends Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

The Progressive Youth Alliance (PROYA), a group aligned with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has commended Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the flag bearer of the party, for her dedication and commitment to advancing the cause of women in leadership.

A statement issued and signed by the Public Relations Officer of PROYA, George Akaribo, to congratulate Prof. Opoku-Agyemang on her selection as the running mate to the flag bearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, for the December 7 general election, said it was a significant milestone in the history of Ghana's 4th Republic, as she became the first woman to be chosen as a running mate of a major political party in the country.

“Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s nomination is not only a milestone for gender equality but also a testament to her remarkable competence and capability in serving the nation,” it said.

“Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s selection resonates deeply with our cherished dream of seeing a woman occupy the highest office of vice-president, and we call upon all progressive minds, especially women groups, market women associations, gender activists, women's rights advocates, and Abantu for Development, to rally behind her candidacy and actively participate in the campaign trail, regardless of their political beliefs or ideologies,” the statement said.

“PROYA reaffirms its confidence in Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's ability to serve as vice-president with distinction. Let us unite in solidarity to support her candidacy and work towards realising our collective vision of a more inclusive and progressive Ghana,” it concluded.