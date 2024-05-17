You are capable of being President - Yagbonwura tells Dr Bawumia

Mohammed Fugu May 17, 2024

The Overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, has stated that he has no doubt about the capability of the 2024 flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as a President.

He said Dr Bawumia had the blessings of the chiefs and people of the kingdom and wished him well in his quest to be the next President of Ghana. "You are my son and consider yourself as a son of Gonjaland. May your dreams be fulfilled. I assure you of my blessings and support as the Overlord of Gonja," he said.

Courtesy call

Yagbonwura Jewu Soale said this when the Vice-President paid a courtesy call on him at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo as part of his tour of the Savannah Region. As part of the tour, Dr Bawumia interacted with the clergy, youth groups and party sympathisers to share his vision with them as well as solicit their support in his bid to become the next President.

Gratitude

Welcoming the Vice-President and his entourage, the Yagbonwura said that Dr Bawumia had contributed immensely to the development of the Kingdom. He commended him for facilitating the creation of the Savannah Region which gave birth to the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs and numerous development infrastructure.

While urging all political parties to conduct their campaigns with civility and decency, the Yagbonwura advised the youth to avoid activities that had the tendency to plunge the country into chaos in the forthcoming elections.

Continuous support

For his part, Dr Bawumia expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of the region for their continuous support for the government in the development of the country. When given the nod, he said, he would initiate deliberate interventions to consolidate the gains of government and leapfrog the development of the country.

