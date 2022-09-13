Wrest Bolga East seat from NDC - NPP stalwart to party faithful

A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bolgatanga East Constituency in the Upper East Region, Mathew Silas Amoah, has called on party supporters in the constituency to close their ranks and work hard to snatch the parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
He said the NDC had held the seat since 2012 and it was now time for the NPP to topple it and bring the needed development to the area.
Mr Amoah stated this when he handed over 16 motorbikes to the party at a brief ceremony at Zuarungu last Sunday.
The motorbikes are meant for each of the 16 electoral areas within the constituency to enhance the party’s grassroot campaign in its quest to break the eight-year rule cycle in the 2024 general election and snatch the parliamentary seat from the NDC.
The Bolgatanga East parliamentary seat is currently being occupied by Dr Dominic Ayine of the NDC.
Party’s growth
Speaking at the ceremony , Mr Amoah stated that for the party to make history in the next general election by securing a third term, there was the need for the party to be empowered up to the local level with the needed logistics to function effectively.
“I was, therefore, motivated by the promising chances of the party towards winning the next general election to provide a means of transport to the party members to be able to embark upon a vigorous political campaign for the party”.
Mr Amoah, who is also a businessman, said due to the expansive nature of the area, reaching out to the electorate to convince them to vote for the party was very difficult, saying “with the availability of these new motorbikes, party members can reach out to the people to convince them to vote for the party”.
“My support to the party now is not about my ambition to become the future parliamentary candidate and that it is based upon my resolve to contribute my quota towards the progress of the party” Mr Amoah said.
He warned the NDC to stand firm as the NPP was poised to wrest the seat they had held on to since the creation of the constituency in 2012.
Gratitude
For his part, the constituency chairman, Asumbekere Karim Anagbila, expressed gratitude to the donor as it would boost the morale of the party members to go the extra mile to improve the fortunes of the party in the constituency.
He called for unity among the party members to ensure growth, and further appealed to influential party members to make resources available for party activities in the constituency.
Writer’s email;This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.