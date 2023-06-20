This week in Parliament: 6 Ministers respond to questions

Daniel Kenu Politics Jun - 20 - 2023 , 07:44

Six Ministers are expected to appear before Parliament this week to answer 38 questions of varied nature.

They are the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor, Minister of Roads and Highways, Amoako Atta, and Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng.

The rest are the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, one of the Ministers of State at the Office of the President, and the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The Questions are one urgent and 37 oral.

Presentation

The Vice-Chairman of the Business Committee of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo- Markin, who presented the business statement of the House for the week last Friday called on committees with referrals, particularly on public Bills such as the Grains Development Authority Bill, 2022; Wildlife resources management Bill, 2022; and the Intestate Succession Bill, 2022, to expedite work on same for the consideration of the House.

The rest are the Ghana Industrial Property Office Bill, 2023; Rent bill, 2023, Budget Bill, 2023; Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the National Petroleum Authority (Amendment] Bill, 2023.

"Mr Speaker, this call by the Business Committee is borne out of the fact that the House has barely seven weeks left to consider these important bills and other parliamentary business that may require the attention of the House," Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Deputy Majority Leader and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, said.

Questions

Among the questions to be asked is one from the NPP MP for Mpohor in the Western Region, John Kobina Abbam Aboah Sanie, about the plans being taken by the Ministry of Lands and Natural

Resources to tackle the wanton destruction of cocoa farms especially in the Wassa--Fiase and Wassa Amenfi area by illegal miners popularly known as galamsey.