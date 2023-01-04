Serve nation with humility - President Akufo-Addo charges Gender Minister, Deputy

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweura Abudu, and her Deputy, Francisca Oteng Mensah, to work in the supreme interest of the country with humility and determination.
He noted that the quality and integrity which should permeate their work were extremely important and that they should bear in mind their solemn commitment to serve Ghanaians honestly and competently.
President Akufo-Addo said this when he swore Ms Zuweura Abudu and Mrs Oteng Mensah into office as the Minister and Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, respectively at the Jubilee House in Accra last week Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
Appointment
In accordance with article 144 (2) of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo on October 25, 2022, communicated to Parliament the nomination of the two nominees and the Speaker referred the nominations to the Appointments Committee for consideration and report.
The nominations of the two legislators were approved after the Appointments Committee of Parliament had vetted them on December 15, 2022.
Ms Zuweura Abudu is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Walewale in the North East Region while Mrs Oteng Mensah is the MP for Kwabre East in the Ashanti Region.
Scroll
After delivering the oath of office and secrecy and presenting the two with the scroll of office, President Akufo-Addo reminded them to file their asset declaration promptly and remain above reproach in their public dealings because their collective conduct as executive would determine the fate and fortunes of their party in the current and the next decades.
“An opportunity is being afforded to you to serve your country in an elevated capacity, seize the opportunity with humility but with determination,” he added.
President Akufo-Addo reminded them of their dual roles and responsibilities in the legislature and the executive and how their appointments to the executive was not to relieve them of their duties as members of the legislature.
He advised them to learn how to balance effectively their twin responsibilities as MPs and as members of government.
Deputy Minister
Admonishing the Deputy Minister, the President urged her to exhibit the spirit of loyalty to her minister and quoted Article, 79 (1) of the Constitution which states that a deputy minister appointed by the president in consultation with the minister and with the prior approval of parliament is to assist the minister in the performance of his or her functions.
He explained that her basic responsibility was to assist the minister in the performance of her functions, explaining that loyalty to the minister was the fundamental premise for the success of her work.
Confidence
Speaking on behalf of the two, Ms Abudu thanked the President for the honour and the confidence reposed in them their appointment and pledged work to serve the people of Ghana.
She said they would collaborate with stakeholders in the sector and government for the attainment of the vision and policies of the government.
Background
President Akufo-Addo on July 28, 2022, revoked the appointment of Sarah Adwoa Safo as the Minister for the sector at a time Parliament was debating her continuous stay in the House after absenting herself from Parliament for more than 15 sitting days.
In August 2021, the President extended her leave of absence from office. The first one was to have ended August 31, 2021. Ms Safo had sought leave of absence for personal reasons.