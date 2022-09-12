President Akufo-Addo on two-day tour of Volta Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is embarking on a working tour of the Volta Region for the next two days, beginning today Monday, September 12.
As part of his itinerary for the two-day visit, the President will inspect ongoing projects, inaugurate completed ones and also confer with traditional leaders in the area.
Day One
A statement from the presidency said on the first day of his tour, President Akufo-Addo would today attend the opening of the Ghana Bar Association Conference in Ho.
He will also be on Stone City Radio for an interview after which he will depart to Kpeve to inspect the progress of work on the Eastern Corridor Road as well as an Agenda 111 Hospital Project, both in the South Dayi constituency.
Additionally, in Kpando, the President will call on the Chief of the Akpini Traditional Area and inspect the construction of the Steel Bridge.
Day Two
The statement further said on the second day, President Akufo-Addo will visit the 66 Artillery Regiment Military Barracks in Ho to inspect the Ghana Secondary Cities Support programme at the Ho Central Market.
From there, the President will depart to Aflao to inaugurate the Aflao Community Day School, in the Ketu South constituency.
“President Akufo-Addo will also visit the North Tongu constituency to inaugurate the North Tongu District Magistrate Court, after a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Battor
Traditional Area, to climax the President's visit to the region,” the statement said.