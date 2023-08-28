Plot to remove IGP: Bugri Naabu confirms he recorded conversation

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Aug - 28 - 2023 , 12:20

Daniel Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has authenticated a tape recording in which he is heard having a discussion with some police officers on why the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare should be removed from office.

He has confirmed that the voice heard on the tape is his.

He said this when he appeared before a seven-member Parliamentary Committee that is probing an alleged plot to remove the IGP.

He said he hired someone to record the conversation for him.

“I didn’t do it myself but I requested somebody who knows how to do the recording to come and do it for me. I didn’t use a phone I went to the mall and got this ordinary tape.”

He mentioned Commander Asare, COP Mensah, and Gyebi as the other voices on the tape.

He said the conversation took place within the confines of his office at Osu in Accra.

Narrating what happened, he said the two senior officers approached him with an agenda to advocate for the removal of the IGP.

The reason behind this request, as conveyed by the officers, was that Dr. Akuffo Damapre’s actions were perceived to align more closely with the interests of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), thereby potentially undermining the ruling party’s chances in the upcoming 2024 elections.

According to him, the request by the top officers scared him, hence his decision to record them to make it difficult for any denial.

more to follow...