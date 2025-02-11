Next article: We await Speaker’s response before engaging with vetting chaos committee — Minority

NPP 2024 Election Review Committee pledges inclusive, transparent investigation

Samuel Duodu Politics Feb - 11 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2024 Election Review Committee has assured party members and stakeholders of its commitment to conduct a thorough, inclusive, and transparent investigation into the party's performance in the 2024 elections.

The committee said every contribution from party members and stakeholders was welcome, and their views would be faithfully collated and presented in the committee's findings.

Advertisement

"We strive to give a voice to everyone.

The committee values the perspectives of all members, and we will incorporate your views in our findings," a statement signed and issued by the Secretary to the committee, William Yamoah, to update the public on the work of the committee, said.

Advertisement

The committee, tasked with investigating the party's performance in the 2024 elections, expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic response from party members nationwide.

“We shall rise again after a truthful diagnosis and therapeutic recommendations,” the statement said

Regional tour

The committee said it was nearing the completion of its regional tours, with the initial phase set to wrap up on February 16, 2025.

“As the six teams return to Accra, they will engage in interviews with individuals, groups, and institutions to gather perspectives on the party's election performance.”

"Our duty is to collect and collate every viewpoint relating to our unfortunate Election 2024 performance together with solutions and faithfully deliver them to the National Council," it said.

It encouraged party members to contact the committee through email at nppelectionreviewcommittee@gmail.com or telephone at +233540466684, adding that written memoranda were also welcome.

The committee's report will serve as a foundation for the NPP's efforts to reflect, rebuild and prepare for the next general election.

Committee

The committee is chaired by Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye and other members include Dr Joseph Agyapong Darmoe, Ambassador Kwaku Domfeh, Prof. Kofi Osei Akuoko, Dr Felix Yamoah and Emerita Prof. Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu.

The rest are Prof. Samuel Bert, Abdulai Abanga, Seidu Nasigri, a legal practitioner, Eugenia Gifty Kusi, a former Member of Parliament (MP), and F. F. Antoh, a former Vice Chairman of the party.

The committee was established by the National Executive Committee of the party in January this year, to conduct a thorough post-mortem analysis of the party's defeat in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.