North Dayi MP supports Vakpo SHS

Timothy Gobah Politics May - 13 - 2024 , 09:47

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Dayi, Joycelyn Tetteh, has donated GH¢59,000 cash towards the establishment of a learning resource centre at the Vakpo Senior High School in the Volta Region.

Advertisement

This was during the climax of the Student Representative Council (SRC) Week Celebrations at the school. The centre would have 10 HP elite computers and air conditioners, among other things.

It is expected to help the students have access to the necessary materials that they would need in their training and preparations for their West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Caution

During the programme, Ms Tetteh cautioned the students against lifestyles that would not help them in their studies. She charged them to take their learning seriously and encouraged the teachers to ensure that they supported the students in the course of their work to enable them to excel.

The students

She touted the educational policies of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by John Dramani Mahama, and criticised the poor manner in which education was being handled in the country.

The student leadership, as well as the headmaster, appreciated the MP for her motherly love, support, investments and interest in improving education in the locality. They promised to make judicious use of the money so that the visions and dreams of the learning centre would see the light of day.