NDC supporters urged to embark on mobilisation drive

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been urged to embark on a massive grassroot mobilisation campaign to get more people on board as the party prepares to annex power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.
According to a National Executive Committee (NEC) member of the NDC, Cecilia Asaga, the surest way to ensure a resounding victory for the party was to get down to the grassroots at the nook and cranny of the country.
Ms Asaga, who described herself as a grassroot person, said the 2024 elections was a crucial one, which required that the party adopted a political marketing strategy dubbed “political evangelism” in order to attract new members and retain existing ones.
That, she said with the firm belief, would ensure a resounding victory for the party in the 2024 elections.
Ms Asaga was addressing the Hope International branch members of the NDC at Baatsonaa in the Tema West constituency last Monday.
“I want to use this occasion to tell you that energising the base of the party is key and fundamental to the victory of the NDC in the 2024 elections,” she stated.
Political evangelism
She stated that elections were won at the polling stations and research had shown that the defeat of the party in the 2016 and the 2020 elections was because “we had a weak foundation.
Therefore, we should not approach the 2024 election with fragile and a weak foundation”.
“I urge you all to embark on political evangelism to sensitise our party members, motivate them and encourage them to go out there and win souls for the party and convince people to vote for NDC in the 2024 elections,” she added.
“There are many people out there who are either NDC or NPP; there are business owners here in Baatsonaa who are not NDC or NPP, yet their businesses have collapsed due to bad economic management. Such people will not hesitate to vote for the NDC because they have witnessed how their businesses were flourishing under the NDC and how their businesses have collapsed under NPP. I encourage you to target these people with the right messages. They may not join you on the campaign, but they will vote for the party because they belong to a group we call the silent majority,” the NEC member stated.
Tema West seat
“Also, as a branch, our main focus and agenda is to win the Tema West constituency seat for the NDC. It is sad and unfortunate that since 1992, the NDC has not been able to win the seat,” she noted.
Ms Asaga, therefore, entreated the branch members to work hard to win the seat for the NDC because it would open up a lot of job opportunities for the youth.
“I want you to promise me that you will work hard in order to snatch the Tema West seat for the NDC in the 2024 elections,” she said.
Appeal
The NDC NEC member used the occasion to appeal to all those who have expressed interest to contest as flagbearer or a parliamentary aspirant to conduct their campaign with decorum, void of name calling, accusation, insults and politics of mudslinging.
“The overall party interest must override any other individual interest. The battle for 2024 is not about NDC internal politics; it is about defeating the NPP and taking over the realm of government, irrespective of who is elected the flagbearer,” she stated.