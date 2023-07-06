Minority MPs boycott Parliament to join Ato Forson, Gyakye Quayson in court

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Jul - 06 - 2023 , 13:57

Minority Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday morning boycotted a Parliamentary session to accompany and solidarize with two members from their caucus who were in court for criminal trial proceedings.

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and James Gyakye Quayson for Assin North had court hearings Thursday morning.

Dr Ato Forson is in court on charges of causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state in relation to the purchase of 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016.

James Gyakye Quayson on his part is in court on charges of forgery and perjury.

The Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agbodza in a statement said their unwavering support for their colleagues and the emphasis on unity was their reason for abstaining from participating in the day’s parliamentary proceedings.

“The Minority stands united with our colleagues, and as such will not be able to honour the business of the house today.

