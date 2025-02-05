Mediate in Congo conflict - Advocacy groups urge Mahama

Hilda Agyei-Lartey Politics Feb - 05 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

Two peacebuilding organisations have called on President John Dramani Mahama to play a lead role to deescalate the armed conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), citing his role in previous instances.

The Citizen Network for Peace and Security in Africa (CNPSA) and its sister body, the Youth for Peace and Security-Africa (YPS-Africa), expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis that threatens millions of lives and regional stability.

Call for intervention

A letter to the President, signed by the Executive Director of CNPSA and YPS-Africa, Abraham Korbla Klutse, emphasised that “the current crisis threatens to spiral into a humanitarian catastrophe,” and urged immediate action to prevent further loss of lives.

The petition pointed out that in spite of previous diplomatic efforts from organisations such as the African Union and the United Nations, the situation continued to deteriorate.

The groups indicated that “the complexity of the conflict fuelled by violent confrontations and entangled interest, has overwhelmed existing mechanisms,” and called for a renewed approach centred on dialogue among key stakeholders.

The petition highlighted the President’s historical role in mediating conflicts, referencing his successful intervention during the Gambian political crisis in 2016/2017.

It said the solution to the crisis would rest ultimately on facilitating dialogue that helped all parties to acknowledge and accept historical facts, confront uncomfortable truths and make necessary compromises for a shared and peaceful future.

“Your distinguished leadership and remarkable diplomatic achievements place you in this revered category,” they stated, appealing for his involvement in facilitating discussions among leaders from DRC, M23 fighters, and neighbouring countries such as Uganda and Rwanda.

Background

The DRC has been involved in conflict for decades, with the recent resurgence of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels exacerbating an already dire situation.

The M23 has made significant territorial gains, including the capture of Goma, the eastern DRC’s largest city, which has led to an estimated 900 casualties and forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

The complex dynamics of this conflict involve various armed groups vying for control over the mineral-rich eastern regions, contributing to a humanitarian crisis that has left 23.4 million people facing food insecurity.