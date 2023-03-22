Mahama to launch campaign fundraising platform today

graphic.com.gh Politics Mar - 22 - 2023 , 10:05

Former President John Dramani Mahama will be launching his campaign fundraising platform today Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

According to Mr. Mahama, the programme is to “illustrate how politicians generally and political parties can broaden and make more transparent, their sources of financing”.

He made this known in a Facebook post on Wednesday 22, 2023.

It will coincide with a talk on transparent and ethical financing of political campaigns in Ghana scheduled to be held at 6:00 pm.

The Former President launched his campaign to lead Ghana’s main opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the fourth time in elections on Thursday, March 2, 2023..

He filed his nomination forms on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, ahead of the contest on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Mahama will be contesting with former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu and businessman, Ernest Kwaku Krobea.

Read the full post below: