Let’s cherish prevailing peace — Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong

Jun - 24 - 2024

The Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) International, Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong, has admonished the citizenry to cherish the prevailing peace in the country and not to cause chaos during the December 7 polls.

“Never become part of the problem. Let us be one another’s keeper, loving one another, seeking and praying for the peace of the nation, as well as participating actively in the political process,” he stated.

He said God had the solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong made the call at a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a $10 million head office complex for the church at Osu in Accra. “We live in a sub-region of confusion, with several coups d’état and thankfully, Ghana has remained in democracy for 30 years,” he stated.

He said the election was an opportunity to freely express one’s self by using his freedom of choice, since Ghana is a free democratic society, adding that “Ghana is blessed to have nurtured her democracy this far.”

He commended the church members for their immense support for the project and urged them to continue to contribute their quota to enable the project to be completed on schedule.

Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong said the idea to build a new head office for the church was conceived about 20 years ago by the previous administrations because the current head office did not have enough space to support the ever-increasing workload.

The General Secretary of the church, Apostle Samuel Addai-Kusi, acknowledged the support of members of the church and indicated that all the foreign missions were also contributing towards the new head office project.