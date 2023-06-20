IEA constitutional review series:Chiefs take turn today

Some eminent chiefs across the country will today (June 20) take their turn at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) constitutional review series to present their contributions on the ongoing discussion to meet the exigencies of the time.

This forms part of the IEA’s “Constitutional Review Series” held periodically to allow high profile personalities and organisations to discuss, deliberate and share their opinions on social, political and economic matters of national interest.

Today’s event would be under the chairmanship of the Paramount Chief of Asokore Asante, Nana Dr S.K.B Asante, who is a distinguished scholar, lawyer, expert in negotiation and arbitration.

He is one of the most respected traditional leaders of the land and has been generally described as the father of the 1992 Constitution.

Nene Sakite II — President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII —President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs and Togbe Tepre Hodo IV — President, Volta Regional House of Chiefs

The speakers for the event include the President, National House of Chiefs, Nana Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II; The President, Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV and The Omanhene and President, Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II.

The rest are the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, Nene Sakite II and the President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII.

These distinguished and highly respected chiefs would speak on a variety of subjects, including separation of powers, legislature, executive, council of state, chieftaincy, local governance, women/ gender, management of natural resources and corruption.

Other engagements

Last week, the IEA hosted the media in an exchange which totally examined among others, the future role of the National Media Commission, rights of journalists and the executive powers in Ghana.

Next week, it would be the turn of the Queen mothers and other women advocates in the country to share their thoughts.