Help restore nation to former glory — Bishop Louis

Albert K. Salia Politics May - 15 - 2024 , 09:53

An auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, Most Rev. Dr John Kobina Louis, has called on all stakeholders of Ghana’s democracy to help restore the country to its former glory.

“Therefore, let us all, the Executive, Judiciary, Legislature, traditional leaders, religious leaders and general citizenry arise and rebuild our nation, with the help of God,” he stated.

He was delivering the sermon at an ecumenical service of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference and the Christian Council of Ghana in Accra on the theme: “A Tale of the River Ghana” based on Prophet Ezekiel 47:1, 6-13.

Constitutional democracy

Most Rev. Louis said the type of constitutional governance practised in Ghana only scratches the surface of true democracy. “It is like galamsey (illegal surface mining). The only difference is that our democratic galamsey is legal — it is backed by a Constitution.

But, the Constitution itself is riddled with deficiencies. In addition, we have the problem of unpatriotic and self-seeking players of governance,” he stated. “As it meandered through the harsh terrain of history, especially in the last thirty years, the waters of the River Ghana have progressively become muddy, contaminated and life-threatening,” he pointed out.

Traditional deficiencies

He said the deficiencies of Ghana’s traditional leadership could be likened to some activities of deforestation. “That is, the custodians of our time-tested and cherished values have not been able to safeguard some of them because of monetary and other selfish gains,”

Religious deficiencies

He said the unsound teachings, false prophecies and superstitious practices in some churches, especially those established by self-seeking individuals, had also polluted the waters of the River Ghana.

He said the river in Ezekiel’s vision could be described as progressive, as from a shallow stream, its volume increased immensely as it flowed towards the ocean just as God created the River Ghana to be progressive in its development.

“The river in Ezekiel’s vision was life-giving, as it made fishes and plants flourish. By, implication, then, it provided food and medicine for humans. Similarly, Ghana was meant to sustain the existence of its water bodies and vegetation, as well as the life and health of its inhabitants,” he said.

“Furthermore, the river in Ezekiel’s vision flowed into the sea, making the larger body of water wholesome. Similarly, Ghana was meant to positively influence the continent of Africa.

“This, our first and most visionary President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, understood so well. Thus, from the onset of our independence, he would declare: “The independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it is linked up with the total liberation of the African continent.”