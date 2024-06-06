Francis Sosu receives outstanding human Rights advocacy award

Gertrude Ankah Politics Jun - 06 - 2024 , 15:20

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Francis Sosu, has been adjourned the most outstanding human rights advocate legislator in Africa in the year 2023.

Advertisement

The award given to him during the 3rd Edition of the African Public Service Optimum Awards organised by the Business Executive Magazines in Accra on Wednesday June 5, 2024 acknowledged his work in the promotion and protection of human rights in Ghana and Africa at large.

According to the organisers of the award, Mr Sosu has been supporting people who couldn't afford legal fees as well as those who could not fight for their rights for themselves.

The first term MP, who is the Ranking Member in the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee has been at the forefront of Private Member Bills having introduced 17 so far with three being passed by Parliament and one receiving presidential assent.

Receiving the award, Mr Sosu expressed his appreciation to the organisers of the award for recognizing his advocacy works he has been doing to support mankind in the society.

"I have dedicated this award to all human right practitioners and those who are fighting for the protection of human rights. We cannot live without fear of intimidations but when we respect the fundamental human rights of everyone, we want justice for all and injustice to none….I dedicate this award to the people of Madina Constituency through the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana," he stated.

Other awards went the minister for transportation, Kwaku Asiamah as the most innovative in the transport sector in Africa while La Dadekopon was named the most impactful Municipal Assembly and Ayawaso West Wougon Assembly took the most accomplished road Infrastructure among others.

In addition, other individuals from countries like Kenya, Zambia, Congo DR, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone and Burkina Faso were awarded for their outstanding dedication and commitment to public service in their various nations.