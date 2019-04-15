Former clerk of Parliament presents books to Rawlings

A former clerk of Parliament, Samuel Ntim Darkwa, has presented copies of two books he has co-authored on Parliament, to former President Jerry John Rawlings
.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
In a hearty discussion with the former President,
REGISTER: Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting
The former Clerk of Parliament commended the former President for his role in sustaining the Fourth Republic recalling that when the constitution was first presented to the then Head of State, he called on all to ensure that it was a lasting legacy for Ghana.
Former President Rawlings said he was honoured to have received the books and stated he will endeavour to read them and take some notes for his autobiography. He commended the former Parliamentary Clerk for writing the book and noted that not many are writing, allowing some to skew the history of Ghana’s political development.
Co-author K. B. Ayensu was Ghana’s first Clerk of Parliament.