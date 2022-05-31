Emulate selfless, honest lifestyle of Prof. Mills - Most Rev. Naameh urges Ghanaians

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale, Most Reverend Philip Naameh, has urged Ghanaians, particularly politicians, to emulate the life and leadership style of the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills.
“Unlike other politicians, the late Prof. Mills was very transparent and hated corruption and corrupt people while alive,” he said.
According to him, Prof. Mills distinguished himself as a selfless and honest leader and described him as a God-fearing person who had compassion for humanity.
Lecture
Most Rev. Naameh, who is also the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, made the call when he delivered a speech at the maiden edition of John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Lecture for Northern Ghana in Tamale last Saturday.
It was on the theme: “The man John Evans Atta Mills-Ten years on".
Some of the dignitaries who graced the occasion were running mate of the NDC Presidential Candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general election, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang; the Minority Leader and NDC Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu; former ministers of state, MPs, among other personalities, from the academia, students, traditional leaders and civil society organisations.
Treading party lines
Most Rev. Naameh said it was worrying that MPs, to whom the citizens had entrusted their hopes and welfare to represent them in Parliament, had disappointed them by treading on party lines.
"The only time parliamentarians from both the ruling government and the opposition party will agree on something is when they are fixing their emoluments. At that point, they all agree but not beyond what they will get, our parliamentarians don't agree", he lamented.
Tax expert
Speaking on the topic: "The man Atta Mills and Taxation in Ghana”, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Dr Charles Abugri, noted that the late Professor Mills would go down in history as the best manager of Ghana’s revenue since the inception of the fourth Republic.
Memorial heritage
For his part, the Chairman of the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage, Alex Segbefia, explained that the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage was established with a vision to inspire humanity for a better society.