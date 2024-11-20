EC accounts for Ahafo, Volta ballot papers destroyed due to errors

Daily Graphic Politics Nov - 20 - 2024 , 09:57

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said it has accounted for all the ballot papers printed for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in the Ahafo and Volta regions, which are to be burnt.

The decision to destroy the ballot papers for the two regions was due to serialisation errors encountered during the printing process.

A statement signed and issued by the Deputy Chairperson of the EC in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, yesterday said the move to account for the ballot papers that are to be destroyed was in the spirit of transparency and accountability.

“In the spirit of transparency and accountability, the Audit Department of the Electoral Commission on Sunday, November 17, 2024, accounted for all the ballot papers printed for the presidential and parliamentary elections in Ahafo and Volta regions which will subsequently be burnt,” it said.

It said the exercise, which was conducted at Fonstat Limited, was witnessed by agents of the political parties, the National Intelligence Bureau, National Security, Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commission.

The statement said the EC provided an inventory of the total ballot papers printed for the two affected regions, signed by the political parties and other stakeholders.

The EC has announced plans to reprint the ballot papers for the two affected regions, which would be handled by Buck Press and Acts Commercials.

This move is aimed at upholding electoral professionalism and maintaining global standards.